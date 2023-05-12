The UCP is calling on the NDP Livingstone-Macleod candidate Kevin Van Tighem to apologize.
The UCP on Friday said Van Tighem compared companies in the province that employ people as “slave owners.”
UCP candidate for Edmonton-Decore Sayid Ahmed says what the Alberta NDP candidate said was really “messed up.”
This is so messed up. One of @RachelNotley’s NDP candidates just called Alberta companies slave owners and their employees slaved. #ableg #abpoli #canpoli pic.twitter.com/hiTVjVLHxW— Sayid Ahmed 🇨🇦 (@SayidAhmedUCP) May 12, 2023
Ahmed, who was born in Somalia, released a video about Van Tighem's remarks on Twitter calling them “horrific, hurtful, and outrageous.”
In his book, Wild Roses are Worth It: Reimagining the Alberta Advantage, Van Tighem compares Alberta's energy industry to slavery and energy workers to slaves, saying, “Alberta’s enslaved landscapes were never unemployed to start with. And most of the jobs we force them to do impair their ability to do their real work. That’s how slavery works; it makes bosses rich by stealing the energies of their slaves.”
In the same book, Van Tighem infers energy workers are ignorant and prejudiced, saying, “I don't like how the lure of oil money made kids drop out of high school and hurry off to the oil camps to make it big, giving up on the acquisition of knowledge and absorbing, instead, the prejudices of their mostly male co-workers.”
Further, Van Tighem called Albertans “angry, entitled rednecks” and “entitled, grabby, resource exploiters,” and said, “Oil sucks. And we're the suckers.
UCP Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre candidate Jason Nixon said Van Tighem's comments are some of the worst attacks he's ever heard against Albertans and the energy sector, and he needs to explicitly apologize, which he has not yet done.
“The comments made by Mr. Van Tighem are deeply disturbing. Clearly, Rachel Notley and her candidates still believe Albertans are 'sewer rats' and 'embarrassing cousins.' By refusing to explicitly apologize, the NDP are proving these views still run rampant in their party,” Nixon said.
“I'm proud to be an Albertan. If Rachel Notley and her hand-picked candidate have such a problem with Albertans, why are they running to represent our province?”
The Western Standard has reached out to Van Tighem for comment, but so far this election the NDP has refused to talk to the WS.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(9) comments
You will never get a apology from commies. You need to expose them for what they are.
What drivel! It's difficult for me to imagine an NDP MLA with any morals, intelligence or common sense after reading the slop that they've been spewing this election! Wow! Perhaps the NDP candidate knows for a fact (?) that if you keep young men and women in school for as long as you possibly can, they are likely to be more fully brainwashed and vote NDP/Liberal.
All the hate, lies, verbal and now physical attacks are a true reflection of the party's leadership Singh/Notley and their Sturm Abteilung, err... union thugs
Don’t kid yourself, this clown isn’t a one off in the NDP party. The NDP party is chalk full of zealots, communists, Antifa terrorists, and enviro terrorists, and Notley is the head of the snake. Don’t let her little snarky smile fool you, she knows her mistake was to slow walk the radical policy last time, and she won’t make the same mistake. She will destroy this province if she ever gets her hands on power again.
Well looks like he is a shoo in in that bastion of leftist utopia that is southern Alberta.
He's running in my riding and can assure you Livingstone-Macleod is not a bastion of leftist utopia. However, he clearly is a citizen of cloud cuckoo land.
The talked about the issue of bozo eruptions that can occur during an election and the NDP are really having a major problem with bozo eruptions. Did the NDP even bother to vet their candidates? The NDP offering of candidates are communists, police haters, firefighter haters and now this guy that energy workers are slaves and that Albertans are angry entitled rednecks. If he thinks so little of Albertans and the energy sector why is he even living in Alberta. Maybe he would be happier living in maybe B.C. or Ontario. He really puts the NDP into a bad position and Rachel Nutley is again missing in action. Is she so obtuse to what her candidates are saying, doing are did in the past? Either way, keep it up since you are making the UCP look good and helping the UCP win the election.
This is a great example of the mental illness that has poisoned this party.
The NDP/Liberals know that they can count on the ignorance of their supporters and their willingness to believe all of their hate filled lied.
