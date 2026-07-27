Alberta

UCP establishes self-referral regulations for preventative health testing

Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Health
Justin Wright
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Primary and Preventative Health Services
Preventative Health Testing
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