Grande Prairie may proceed with setting up a municipal police service,

If Grande Prairie proceeds with setting up a municipal police service, provincial funding will help to offset startup costs such as equipment, uniforms, vehicles and information technology.

Grande Prairie is in the final stages of deciding to create a municipal police service and the UCP is ready to help them do so.

Residents of Grande Prairie were invited by the city to participate in sharing thoughts, ideas, and solutions for community safety initiatives as social disorder plagues the streets.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Grande Prairie citizens, ask for oversight in who you hire. Any of the goons who volunteered to go to Ottawa to trample Canadian citizens last February should be shunned like they were liberals. Any former RCMP should be heavily vetted. Have they be disciplined for drunk driving, or shooting thier own cruiser? Important questions that should be considered.

