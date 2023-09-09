UCP providing money for school buses
A new initiative by the UCP government will allow school boards to purchase buses and extend transportation services to more Alberta students. 

The UCP government said on Friday to improve the student transportation system, up to $20 million in future funding is now available to school boards that manage their own student transportation fleets.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I imagine the school busses will only service the public schools and Catholic schools, no private, charter or Christian schools need apply. At least it was that way when I was still in school. Had to pay the taxes, but zero benefits.

guest1226
guest1226

Will this bus service also accommodate Students doing Homeschool away from their own home? Homeschooling will increase if School Boards cannot accommodate Parent concerns- the topic of the day. Helena Guenther

