Jones gives students a boost

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP government gave post-secondary students in Alberta a boost to their pocketbooks Thursday.

The plan is to improve affordability, address inflation and make tuition more stable and predictable for Alberta's future minds.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Nice.....My expectation is that this sort of stuff is a glimpse of the 'new normal' and the deficit will be paid down as well. I also expect the civil service in bloated departments will be reduced and it can be done by attrition. Thank you Premier Smith and your team.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I suppose it is vote buying.... but the UPC is starting to feel like the NDP. Did they sell our personal heathcare information for dollar bills? No one is answering that question.

