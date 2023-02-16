The UCP government gave post-secondary students in Alberta a boost to their pocketbooks Thursday.
The plan is to improve affordability, address inflation and make tuition more stable and predictable for Alberta's future minds.
Advanced Education is providing post-secondary students with new, targeted affordability supports. As part of Budget 2023, the UCP plans to improve affordability for post-secondary students by:
Increasing the thresholds for the Repayment Assistance Plan from $25,000 to $40,000, so more students can benefit from the program.
In addition, the UCP is providing additional funding to increase the Alberta Student Grant by $225 per month for each eligible student during the 2022-23 loan year.
“High inflation made life more expensive for all Albertans, including post-secondary students. The new measures announced today will help all students deal with higher costs during these challenging times," Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.
The UCP recently provided the largest inflation relief package in Canada, with significant broad-based and targeted support. Thursday's announcement ensures post-secondary students also receive targeted affordability support and are not left out.
More than 10,000 low-income students will receive this funding. The funding boost to the Alberta Student Grant means eligible students now receive up to a total of $475 per month.
This additional per-month funding will be retroactive, meaning students will receive the additional $225 per month effectively at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, in the form of a lump sum payment.
Students receiving this additional funding from the Alberta Student Grant will be notified by Alberta Student Aid in March. They should also receive additional funding from student aid during this time.
The UCP claims the measures will ease the impact of inflation so post-secondary students can focus on their education and worry less about paying the bills. The measure should also make it easier for student loan borrowers to make their loan payments and effectively transition into the workforce.
“These new affordability measures for students are an important addition to our Affordability Action Plan, and underscore our commitment to students, and to keeping Alberta affordable," Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(2) comments
Nice.....My expectation is that this sort of stuff is a glimpse of the 'new normal' and the deficit will be paid down as well. I also expect the civil service in bloated departments will be reduced and it can be done by attrition. Thank you Premier Smith and your team.
I suppose it is vote buying.... but the UPC is starting to feel like the NDP. Did they sell our personal heathcare information for dollar bills? No one is answering that question.
