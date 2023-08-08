The UCP government said on Tuesday it is strengthening the rules to help protect roadside workers.
To increase safety for roadside workers, starting Sept. 1, drivers in the lane closest to any roadside worker vehicle stopped at the side of the road with its lights flashing must slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower.
Drivers must also move over to the far lane if it’s safe to do so and take reasonable steps to allow other drivers to move over as well.
Currently, only tow truck drivers and first responders are protected under the Traffic Safety Act, but now all roadside workers stopped on the side of the road, with their flashing lights activated, will be covered by these protections.
“This is a common-sense rule change. If you see any flashing lights and people working on the side of the road, slow down to 60 km/h or move over to make an open lane beside them," Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.
"We want to protect our police, paramedics, maintenance workers and tow truck drivers so they can get home safely at the end of the day. These people proudly serve Alberta, and we want to make sure we look out for them.”
To help enforce these changes, fines and demerits will be applied for unsafe behaviours when passing roadside workers and snowplows.
“The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) is committed to road safety for all Albertans," said Leticia Aplin, executive director of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police.
"This initiative of Transportation and Economic Corridors is another step towards enhancing these goals. We look forward to working with the ministry and other partners to further the work of keeping Albertans safe on our roadways.”
The new policy is part of the UCP government's Bill 5.
According to Alberta’s Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB), there were 2,229 injuries involving workers being struck by vehicles between 2014 and 2018.
Between March 2018 and March 2021, there were approximately 130 collisions involving snowplows contracted by Transportation and Economic Corridors. During the winter of 2022-23, there were 37 collisions involving a government-contracted snowplow.
Failure to comply with these rules can result in a fine and three demerit points:
$243 and three demerit points for failing to slow down to the maximum speed limit when passing stopped roadside workers.
$243 fine and three demerit points for failing to allow other drivers to move into a traffic lane farther from a stopped emergency vehicle, tow truck or roadside work vehicle.
A fine of $324 and three demerit points for unsafe passing of snowplows.
"These rules will actually be in effect on September 1. So the Department of Transportation economic corridors is rolling out a communications plan and a public relations engagement to make sure that Albertans know about these rule changes," said Dreeshen.
(5) comments
I have seen too many cases of drivers having to slow for construction that several kilometres down the road.
I have been doing this for years, even when a semi is pulled over or another vehicle, if possible I slow down and move over.
Excellent idea. Too bad it wont be enforced till after the collision. Too many Calgary drivers already ignore present laws.
Does this apply to any car stopped by the side of the road with 4 way flashers on? They are not technically a worker.
I am perfectly Ok with this as long as there is also control to make sure that every fool with a flashing light only used them when needed.
I similarly have zero issue with the construction zone penalties as they officially stand - When Workers Present - but not when there is a construction zone, deserted in the middle of the night but still applying the same penalty.
