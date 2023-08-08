New rule for all flashing lights

"If you're a driver on an Alberta highway and you see flashing lights, the rules are the same. So you don't have to make that delineation of who is protected who is not protected," Dreeshen said.

The UCP government said on Tuesday it is strengthening the rules to help protect roadside workers. 

To increase safety for roadside workers, starting Sept. 1, drivers in the lane closest to any roadside worker vehicle stopped at the side of the road with its lights flashing must slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

rianc
rianc

I have seen too many cases of drivers having to slow for construction that several kilometres down the road.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have been doing this for years, even when a semi is pulled over or another vehicle, if possible I slow down and move over.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Excellent idea. Too bad it wont be enforced till after the collision. Too many Calgary drivers already ignore present laws.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

Does this apply to any car stopped by the side of the road with 4 way flashers on? They are not technically a worker.

Report Add Reply
Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

I am perfectly Ok with this as long as there is also control to make sure that every fool with a flashing light only used them when needed.

I similarly have zero issue with the construction zone penalties as they officially stand - When Workers Present - but not when there is a construction zone, deserted in the middle of the night but still applying the same penalty.

Report Add Reply

