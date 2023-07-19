ground broke on treatment centre

The government said too many individuals are suffering from the deadly disease of addiction and it is focused on ensuring everyone has a path to recovery.

In partnership with the Blood Tribe, the UCP government is breaking ground on a new 75-bed recovery community to provide addiction treatment for those in need.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A good news story, the Blood are a solid people, some of whom got caught up in this woke cultural permissiveness. I expect to hear and see people healed and restored; then mentoring others from their experience.

Report Add Reply

