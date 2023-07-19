In partnership with the Blood Tribe, the UCP government is breaking ground on a new 75-bed recovery community to provide addiction treatment for those in need.
The government said too many individuals are suffering from the deadly disease of addiction and it is focused on ensuring everyone has a path to recovery.
“Today’s groundbreaking is an exciting milestone towards increasing addiction treatment in Alberta that is truly built for those most in need," said Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams.
"As part of our commitment to land-based treatment, we have ensured that every aspect of this new building was designed in collaboration with the Blood Tribe. We are looking forward to delivering this vital service to those suffering from the deadly disease of addiction in southern Alberta.”
The government said it is building 11 new recovery communities throughout the province to ensure people with addiction can access life-saving treatment.
Each of these facilities will offer long-term addiction treatment at no cost to clients. Alberta’s government is working in partnership with the Blood Tribe to build the first indigenous-led recovery community.
The government said it will spend up to $30 million in capital and the facility will offer culturally appropriate treatment and holistic healing on Blood Tribe lands for up to 300 people every year.
The Blood Tribe Recovery Community will be operated by the Blood Tribe Department of Health, with funding from the UCP government.
"This is a historic partnership between Alberta’s government and the Blood Tribe, and the first of many collaborations between the provincial government and First Nations in Alberta," the government stated.
The Blood Tribe Recovery Community is the first of four recovery communities to be built in collaboration with First Nations partners.
Also in progress are facilities with Enoch Cree Nation, Tsuut’ina Nation and Siksika Nation.
After extensive consultations between the government and the Blood Tribe regarding site selection, building design, and other logistical concerns, the Blood Tribe Recovery Community is entering the construction phase.
Construction is expected to be complete in late 2024, with clients entering soon after completion.
A good news story, the Blood are a solid people, some of whom got caught up in this woke cultural permissiveness. I expect to hear and see people healed and restored; then mentoring others from their experience.
