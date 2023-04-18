The UCP government appears to be considering the potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act in the province to help people struggling with addiction.
In his mandate letter, Alberta Minister of Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken was tasked by the premier with bringing forward recommendations to improve interventions for Albertans with addictions who may be a danger to themselves or others.
"As part of those efforts, department officials within Alberta Mental Health and Addiction explored a variety of options, including the potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act," Colin Aitchison, senior press secretary for Health and Addiction told the Western Standard Tuesday.
In April as the weather got warmer, so did the abundance of tents and makeshift shelters around the streets of Edmonton as homeless and drug addicts continue to live outside of the rules of society.
Tattered tarps, dilapidated tents, and trash blow aimlessly in the wind.
Vulnerable people can be seen wandering the downtown core screaming and crying regularly. Others lay slumped on the sidewalks and some lay passed out on transit.
“Encampments are a symptom of Edmonton’s shortage of safe, adequate and affordable housing and shelter capacity challenges,” Noor Al-Henedy from the City of Edmonton said.
“The number of Edmontonians experiencing homelessness almost doubled during the pandemic. There are currently more than 2,750 people with no permanent home and more than 1,250 people are sleeping outside or in shelters on any given night.”
Aitchison said, as of now, no decisions have been made by the UCP government.
"We will continue to build out a full continuum of care, including prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery," Aitchison said.
"Where all Albertans who are struggling with addiction can be compassionately supported in their pursuit of recovery.”
Long overdue. Mentally ill people need serious help, not free drugs like in the ndp world.
