Vulnerable people can be seen wandering the downtown core screaming and crying regularly. Others lay slumped on the sidewalks and some lay passed out on transit.

The UCP government appears to be considering the potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act in the province to help people struggling with addiction.

In his mandate letter, Alberta Minister of Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken was tasked by the premier with bringing forward recommendations to improve interventions for Albertans with addictions who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Robadam
Robadam

Long overdue. Mentally ill people need serious help, not free drugs like in the ndp world.

