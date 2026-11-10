Alberta

UCP government contemplating American health-care billing codes, but denies accusations of privatization

Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaking with reporters.
Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaking with reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Alberta Health
The Tyee
Dual Practice Model