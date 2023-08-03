Joseph Schow

Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP government said on Thursday the numbers didn't add up and has dropped its bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"We promised to remain transparent with Albertans about the costs of hosting international sporting events and clearly demonstrating a return on our investment for the people and communities of Alberta," Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow told the Western Standard in an emailed statement.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest1019
guest1019

Refreshing.

D&J
D&J

Now this is a common sense decision. Wtg.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We have far more to worry about right now than enriching the already wealthy and catering to a bunch of entitled athletes. These types of things have become nothing more than a virtue signaling waste of billions of dollars, thank you UCP for being sensible about these wastes of taxpayer dollars.

Mila
Mila

This is very good news. We need to get our house (Province) in order first. We have a broken healthcare system, a real and existential threat to the basis of our economy (oil & gas industry), legislation to re-vamp to protect Albertans from elitist power-grabs, a school system that indoctrinates future generations to work against our Western civilization, hostility to the Christian faith that is the foundation of our society...to name but a few of the issues that plague us. Spending scare resources (i.e. money, time and energy) on Commonwealth Games is a disconnect with the problems that we are facing.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Well and truly said!

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Thats what I love to hear, stop wasting money on these games and leaving the tax payers to foot the bill. Thats like me inviting all Albertans to my house for a BBQ and tell everyone to bring there own food.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍

