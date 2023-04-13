Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The UCP government said it's working with the Alberta Council of Imams and the Al Rashid Mosque to explore opportunities for Islamic-compliant, or halal, financing.

In 2022, the UCP government introduced a regulatory sandbox to offer businesses temporary relief from certain legislative and regulatory requirements, making it simpler for them to research and adapt their new products and services for the market.

Charging interest is against the religion, so instead a fee is charged. If I give you $100 you pay me back $110. The payment schedule an length of time would be determined at the time of the loan. That's the basic idea how it was explained to me by a Muslin friend when I asked. I have no problem adding this to the books, as long as its open to everyone, not just Muslims. If we are going to be equals, we need to have equal opportunities in every way.

A question may be, whether it is interest or a 'fee'; is it a 'term fee', variable 'fee'' etc.

It would appear to be somewhat an issue of semantics. Perhaps it would take a scholar to elucidate where 'Haram' and 'Halal' are distinguished between in this case. Are there other religions/beliefs that are receiving this option?

Why can't the Muslims live in our country under our laws?

I think I need this one explained to me in more detail...like I am a little kid...because I think I want more of a big picture. So i can decide if, as a non muslim, I am not getting an equally good deal from my bank.

The bottom line may be that the banks will make a profit.....

