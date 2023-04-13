The UCP government said it's working with the Alberta Council of Imams and the Al Rashid Mosque to explore opportunities for Islamic-compliant, or halal, financing.
In 2022, the UCP government introduced a regulatory sandbox to offer businesses temporary relief from certain legislative and regulatory requirements, making it simpler for them to research and adapt their new products and services for the market.
Currently, many Muslims are unable to access traditional mortgage financing through regulated financial institutions, as paying or charging interest is prohibited under Islamic law.
Halal financing provides mortgages to qualified homebuyers using fees and charges that resemble regular mortgage payments.
The UCP government said Alberta has the mechanisms in place to support the introduction of halal financing and Alberta’s regulatory sandbox could help introduce halal financing in an expedited way.
It also creates the opportunity to ensure required legislative changes would be compliant with Islamic law, the UCP government noted.
“As premier, I’m truly blessed to be able to advocate on behalf of all communities. With Alberta’s innovative approach to enable halal mortgages, more people may be able to access mortgage lending services in this province,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
“Making Alberta an easier place to practice and live by one’s faith is an important part of building a secure and inclusive Alberta for those from all around the world who dream of a better life.”
Applicants to the sandbox must meet rigorous entry requirements to ensure consumer protection. After being researched in the regulatory sandbox, the UCP government would work towards introducing legislative amendments that would enable Alberta financial institutions to offer halal financing.
This would make Alberta the first province to offer halal financing by a provincially regulated financial institution.
“We are pleased to have the mechanisms in place to support Albertans with new financial solutions such as the development of halal financing through exemptions available under the regulatory sandbox,” Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
“By creating a flexible regulatory environment, we can attract new and innovative financial services into the province while also ensuring Alberta consumers are protected.”
The regulatory sandbox, operational since July 2022, is the first of its kind in Canada, and the UCP said it's giving Alberta yet another competitive advantage.
Regulatory sandboxes were established throughout the world for various industries and sectors of the economy.
Each applicant to the regulatory sandbox must:
be physically present in Alberta
offer financial products or services
offer new and innovative products in Alberta
provide a sound and viable business plan
meet other terms, conditions or restrictions set out by the minister of Finance to ensure proper oversight
“We are laying the foundation for Halal mortgages in Alberta so the Muslim community can easily own affordable housing in similar terms as regular mortgages,” said Omar Mahmoud, president of the Edmonton Council of Imams.
“This initiative will allow our community greater opportunity for financing while respecting our Muslim faith.”
Smith said Canada's very first Mosque was built in Alberta in 1938, and with the announcement comes another first for the province.
“It's a win for Alberta's economy and a win for Alberta's Muslim community,” Smith said.
Charging interest is against the religion, so instead a fee is charged. If I give you $100 you pay me back $110. The payment schedule an length of time would be determined at the time of the loan. That's the basic idea how it was explained to me by a Muslin friend when I asked. I have no problem adding this to the books, as long as its open to everyone, not just Muslims. If we are going to be equals, we need to have equal opportunities in every way.
A question may be, whether it is interest or a 'fee'; is it a 'term fee', variable 'fee'' etc.
It would appear to be somewhat an issue of semantics. Perhaps it would take a scholar to elucidate where 'Haram' and 'Halal' are distinguished between in this case. Are there other religions/beliefs that are receiving this option?
Why can't the Muslims live in our country under our laws?
I think I need this one explained to me in more detail...like I am a little kid...because I think I want more of a big picture. So i can decide if, as a non muslim, I am not getting an equally good deal from my bank.
The bottom line may be that the banks will make a profit.....
