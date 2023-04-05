The UCP government is spending $5.3 million over three years to expand eating disorder treatment for youth and young adults in Calgary.
Eating disorders are one of the most serious mental health challenges someone can face, but with the right care and support, recovery is possible.
Budget 2023, if passed, will spend $5.3 million over three years to establish a new live-in eating disorder recovery program for young Albertans in Calgary.
The UCP government said the new program will increase access to specialized eating disorders treatment and establish 12 new publicly funded community-based beds, increasing treatment capacity by 200% and supporting up to 72 additional youth and young adults every year.
There will be no fees for Albertans to access the treatment.
“Our goal is to ensure every young person in Alberta experiencing an eating disorder gets the care they deserve,” Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
“With this funding, we’re expanding access to intensive treatment for youth to better support them in their recovery. This is another step in creating strong recovery-oriented systems of care in communities across Alberta.”
The UCP government said the new program closes a gap in the continuum of care for youth and young adults diagnosed with complex eating disorders.
“With this funding, young Albertans will have access to intensive treatment in a community setting, reducing the need for long hospital stays and increasing positive health outcomes,” the UCP government said.
The community-based program stems from the tireless advocacy of Calgary’s Silver Linings Foundation and will be run by EHN Canada, a nationally recognized addiction and mental health treatment provider with proven expertise in recovery-oriented care.
The Calgary Silver Linings Foundation raised more than $1 million in capital for the construction of a dedicated facility. Before its construction, treatment will occur at an existing EHN Canada site.
“We are thrilled to partner with the government to launch Alberta's first live-in treatment facility for eating disorders. There is a crucial need for this type of facility in our province,” said Cendrine Tremblay, of Silver Linings Foundation.
“Eating disorders have been increasing in youth at an exponential pace since the start of the pandemic and can affect anyone regardless of gender, sex, or socio-economic background. The live-in treatment facility will address a significant gap in the current continuum of care for eating disorders and help provide hope to those impacted by this illness.”
