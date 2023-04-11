No child should ever have to go to bed hungry and the UCP government recently spent $10 million to help food banks and food security organizations feed families and individuals in need in Alberta, and noted more money's on the way.
In November 2022, the UCP government announced $20 million over two years to support food banks and related food security organizations across the province.
To date, $10 million of that funding was distributed to 210 organizations that help put food on the tables of struggling Albertans.
“After hearing from those representing food banks in Alberta, we knew our government needed to act,” Alberta Minister for Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said.
“These grants are ensuring food banks and other organizations big and small can carry out the incredible work they do. Our government is proud to be partnered with so many individuals dedicated to supporting those in need.”
The UCP government said more than $3.4 million has been used to match donations made to food security organizations, up to a maximum of $50,000.
All 113 organizations that applied for the matching grants were provided with funding.
“As we continue to see unprecedented demand for emergency food support, Albertans across the province are benefiting from the Government of Alberta’s investments into food security,” said Melissa From, president & CEO of Calgary's food bank.
“It takes government, communities, organizations and individuals all coming together to fight hunger and its root causes.”
Alberta has seen an influx of people of different cultures in recent years. The food banks appear to be feeling the effects.
“For newcomers and multicultural families, it is important that they can access culturally appropriate food they are familiar with. We are proud to have the government’s support in helping feed those who are struggling in our community,” said Gar Gar executive director of Youth Empowerment and Skills Centre.
In November 2022, the UCP government announced three grant streams to support Albertans struggling to put food on their tables.
Food Bank Grant ($2.8 million):
109 established food banks were provided funding in December 2022.
The Calgary Food Bank and Edmonton’s Food Bank each received $280,000 through this grant.
Food Security Grant ($2.9 million):
76 organizations were provided funding of up to $50,000 through an open grant call in January.
Donation Matching Grant ($3.4 million):
113 organizations will be provided donations matching funds up to $50,000.
“With an unprecedented number of families needing support, we are so grateful for the assistance we received from the Government of Alberta. The awareness the support has garnered continues to keep the struggles that our families are facing at the top of our mind,” said Suzan Krecsy the executive director of the St. Albert Food Bank.
In addition to the three grant streams, the UCP government is providing $510,000 to Food Banks Alberta to strengthen the food bank network in the province.
“Food Banks Alberta and organizations across the province are grateful for the support from Alberta’s government. We are encouraged by their actions to address food insecurity and the issues Albertans are facing today,” said Arianna Scott CEO of Food Banks Alberta.
This funding will be used to provide training to food bank staff, develop an improved data system and enable bulk food purchases.
“No child should ever be left wondering whether or not they will be fed each day,” said Bobbi Turko, co-founder & executive director of I Can for Kids.
“The timely support from Alberta’s government shows they are listening to the needs of the non-profit community to improve food security.”
