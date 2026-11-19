EDMONTON — The UCP government is advancing its war on bike lanes, proposing new restrictions alongside tougher penalties for unsafe commercial trucking operators and increased provincial oversight of municipal light rail transit projects.Bill 43, the Safe and Sensible Roads Act, 2026, introduced by Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen on Thursday, would give the Alberta government greater authority over municipal bike lanes that reduce road capacity for motor vehicles, including restricting the creation of new lanes and allowing existing ones to be removed.Existing bike lanes could also be restored to motor vehicle use during road renewal or resurfacing projects.Dreeshen said the changes are intended to ensure municipalities consider the impact of bike lanes on traffic flow, commuters, emergency services and the movement of goods."Getting all that data with those individual bike lanes will be step one," said Dreeshen."And then from there, we'll be working with municipalities to make sure that if that bike lane doesn't actually cut the mustard, it doesn't actually make sense to that community. Then that's something that we'll be able to remove with them."Municipalities will be responsible for bike lane removal costs. .Legislation to be tabled governing Alberta bike lanes; some could be removed.The UCP government has been embroiled in a months-long dispute with Calgary and Edmonton over municipal bike lane infrastructure.The dispute escalated in April 2025, when Dreeshen called on the cities to reconsider projects that reduced vehicle lanes, arguing they contributed to congestion. Municipal leaders and cycling advocates have pushed back against provincial involvement, arguing local transportation decisions should remain with city councils.The UCP government subsequently launched an online complaint portal in July 2026 to collect public concerns about bike lanes, including their impact on traffic, parking and emergency response times."Albertans believe in freedom of choice, and parents shouldn't have to worry about their kids getting hit by a truck just when they're biking to school or the rec center," said Tyrel Brochu, a Paths for People board member. "We're seeing increasing numbers of serious and fatal collisions on roads due to decisions by this government, including banning photo radar and traffic enforcement, as well as increasing speed limits on highways, to the banning of infrastructure that has proven to save lives, and we know that as a result of this, our roads are going to become less safe and that people will die.".The Alberta NDP criticized the UCP's bike lane restrictions, and said that it is focus is on making lives better for Albertans. "The UCP has failed Albertans on health care, affordability and jobs – so now they’re trying their hand at municipal responsibilities like bike lanes," wrote Shadow Minister of Transportation Lorne Dach in a statement. "This government is a total mess."“Taking over local decision making is also incredibly disrespectful to local voters. Residents and their elected councils should make municipal decisions, not Danielle Smith and her rural ministers..Bill 43 would also establish a provincial framework for personal micromobility devices, including privately owned and rented e-scooters, Segways, one-wheels and similar electric devices.The Government of Alberta would establish minimum safety standards, while municipalities would retain the ability to authorize the use of privately owned and rented devices and introduce local rules that meet or exceed provincial requirements."We're seeing more of these types of devices, especially in our major cities, and we want to ensure they are being used safely," Dreeshen said. Alberta municipalities passed a motion in September calling on the UCP government to address the lack of regulations governing the use of PMDs."This legislative gap has created significant challenges for municipalities to effectively regulate their use, and it raises safety and enforcement challenges with respect to speed, helmet use, age restrictions, parking, and defining where PMDs may be permitted to operate," said a representative from Spruce Grove at the Association of Alberta Municipalities convention.Alberta Health Services reported in July that 3,049 people visited emergency departments and urgent care facilities in Alberta during the prior year because of injuries related to PMDs, a 33% increase from the previous period.Details of the provincial framework and minimum safety standards will be released in early 2027, with the legislation scheduled to come into effect on April 1, 2027.Bill 43 would also expand the permitted use of off-highway vehicles in highway rights-of-way by defining operating areas and providing Crown and ministerial liability protection for authorized use..The legislation also proposes increased penalties for commercial trucking operators who commit serious or repeated safety violations. The maximum administrative penalty for major commercial vehicle incidents, including bridge strikes and repeated safety violations, would rise from $10,000 to $50,000.Alberta's Registrar of Motor Vehicles would also receive more authority to suspend, disqualify, cancel or restrict specific classes of driver's licences while allowing individuals to retain lower-class driving privileges."Infrastructure damage is not only costly to repair, but it can also cause traffic delays and detours while repairs are obviously being completed," Dreeshen said. "So, introducing increased fines and the potential for license restrictions is intended to keep our roads safe and help prevent costly infrastructure damage on Alberta's highways."The Government of Alberta would also be able to publicly disclose information about regulated individuals and businesses found to be non-compliant with transportation safety requirements.Information could include the names and identifying details of commercial carriers, drivers, driving schools, examiners, instructors, vehicle inspection facilities, technicians, company owners and corporate directors.For regulated businesses, publicly disclosed information could include their operating licence number, region and category of contravention. For individuals, it could include their name, region, type of regulated activity and a limited portion of their driver's licence or Motor Vehicle Identification Number..Victoria ‘all access’ bike lane project costs $65 million — double initial estimates.The legislation would also expand provincial oversight of municipal LRT projects, requiring municipalities to notify the transportation minister of planned changes to existing or proposed urban rail transit lines and networks.Oversight would cover planning, design, project delivery, passenger safety-related infrastructure and asset management.Municipalities would also be required to submit urban rail transit network plans to the Alberta government for approval, providing it with baseline information about existing infrastructure and future expansion plans.The proposed changes come as Calgary and Edmonton undertake major LRT expansion projects, both of which have faced disagreements with the provincial government over costs, funding and design.Calgary's $6.248-billion Green Line has been the subject of years of disputes, including the Alberta government's withdrawal of funding for the original proposal in September 2024 over concerns about its downtown tunnel and project scope. Construction on a reworked southeast segment began in June 2025.Edmonton is also expanding its LRT network through the $2.6-billion Valley Line West extension to Lewis Farms and the approximately $1.4-billion Capital Line South extension toward Heritage Valley..Calgary Transit to review natural gas bus operations after deadly fire.The government says the changes are intended to ensure municipal transit development aligns with provincial transportation and economic priorities, as well as Alberta's Passenger Rail Master Plan, which includes advancing a high-speed rail connection between downtown Calgary and downtown Edmonton.The legislation would rename the Public Transit and Green Infrastructure Project Act to the Urban Rail Transit Act.Existing grant agreements with Calgary and Edmonton would remain in place, and the amendments would not create an entitlement to additional funding or change existing cost-sharing arrangements.Municipalities would remain responsible for operating and maintaining their transit infrastructure, retaining ownership of their projects and covering the costs of complying with ministerial directions.