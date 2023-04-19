The UCP government is partnering with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) to help address the addiction crisis by connecting more people to much-needed support.
On Wednesday, the UCP government said it's continuing to take action to keep communities safe while treating mental health and addiction as health care issues.
Through Budget 2023, the UCP government will spend $17 million over three years to double the number of Human-centred Engagement and Liaison Partnership (HELP) teams in Edmonton and provide recovery-oriented health support to people in EPS custody.
“We are continuing to take a fair, firm and compassionate approach towards addressing addiction and mental health issues while keeping communities safe," Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
"Police are vital partners in addressing the complex social challenges facing Edmonton, and our government is proud to be partnering with them to help connect Albertans to the support that they need.”
The funding includes:
- $3.5 million for 12 new social navigator positions and two team leads, which will double the number of HELP teams in Edmonton
- $2 million for eight new social navigator positions to support the EPS Divergence and Desistance Branch
- $2.4 million for eight mental health therapists to support Edmonton’s 911 Dispatch Centre and EPS officers over the phone with clinical expertise
- $6.3 million to add the following health professionals:
- two full-time health care practitioners, two paramedics, two recovery coaches and 12 community safety officers at EPS Downtown Division
- two paramedics at EPS Northwest Division
- $2 million for equipment, training, administrative and other related costs
- $858,000 in one-time capital funding for six new HELP team vehicles and facility upgrades
The UCP government said those initiatives are part of ongoing efforts led by the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force to improve public safety while treating addiction and mental health as health care issues.
The efforts also include tripling the number of Police and Crisis Teams (PACT) in Edmonton to support people experiencing a mental health crisis.
“Edmonton police are serving on the front lines of the addiction crisis and have an important role to play," Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.
"This funding brings together health professionals, community partners and police through partnerships that share a common goal: helping more people get well and pursue recovery while keeping our communities safe.”
Expanding outreach teams in Edmonton
Like many large cities, Edmonton has been hard hit by the addiction crisis, and this is especially evident in the downtown area.
The UCP government said expanding outreach teams in Edmonton will help respond to an urgent need to connect people struggling with mental health and addiction to critical services and mitigate social disorder.
“Community wellness and community safety go hand in hand. The HELP team has shown impressive results, and we are proud to continue building on their good work and introduce more integrated health services for people in police custody," said Dale McFee, EPS chief of police.
"We are grateful for the support of the government. These actions are important steps in responding to the complex social issues facing our city.”
The UCP government said it's doubling the number of HELP teams in Edmonton.
HELP pairs police officers with social navigators from local community organizations who can help Albertans access recovery-oriented support.
The province is also providing funding to add social navigators to the EPS Divergence and Desistance Branch, which works with individuals who most frequently interact with the health and justice systems, and to place AHS mental health therapists in Edmonton’s 911 Dispatch Centre and to have mental health therapists available to support EPS officers over the phone with clinical expertise.
Health services staff at the EPS Downtown Division will be able to assess and help up to 17 people at any given time. The UCP government said the funding is part of the $63 million for initiatives that specifically increase access to addiction treatment and support in Edmonton, implemented through the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force.
Albertans experiencing addiction or mental health challenges can contact 211 for information on services in their community. 211 is free, confidential and available 24-7.
Albertans struggling with opioid addiction can contact the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) by calling 1-844-383-7688, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. VODP provides same-day access to addiction medicine specialists. There is no waitlist.
