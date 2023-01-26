Matt Jones says annoument coming to help Albertans

Minister of Affordability and Utilities and MLA for Calgary-South East Matt Jones.

 Courtesy Matt Jones/Twitter

The United Conservative Party (UCP) government is pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases through to the end of 2023.

Recently, Albertans expressed increased concerns about the affordability of auto insurance for personal vehicles in light of the current inflation crisis.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

