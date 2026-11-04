UCP government proposes new protections for health care patients

The Alberta government is proposing legislative changes to strengthen protections for vulnerable patients, expand oversight of addiction treatment programs and clarify funding rules for laboratory services.Bill 39, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2), was introduced Wednesday and would amend several pieces of health legislation, including the Protection for Persons in Care Act, Compassionate Intervention Act and Alberta Health Care Insurance Act.The proposed changes are intended to improve accountability and patient safety across publicly funded care settings while modernizing Alberta's health legislation."When Albertans are at their most vulnerable, they should be able to count on safe, dignified care," said Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright."These proposed changes would strengthen protections, reinforce accountability and give families greater confidence that their loved ones are protected.".Amendments to the Protection for Persons in Care Act would clarify which publicly funded care providers fall under the legislation and improve procedures for investigating reports of abuse, appeals, compliance and enforcement.The UCP said the changes would help ensure allegations of abuse are properly investigated and addressed, while maintaining existing protections and appeal rights.Bill 39 would also amend the Compassionate Intervention Act, which allows family members, guardians, health care professionals, police or peace officers to request an assessment order for someone whose severe addiction has made them a danger to themselves or others.The UCP said compassionate intervention is a last-resort approach intended to connect Albertans experiencing the most severe forms of addiction with treatment.Proposed amendments would strengthen application and hearing procedures, improve access to information, provide greater clinical flexibility and clarify oversight requirements.The UCP said existing safeguards would remain in place, with the changes intended to support the implementation of compassionate intervention in spring 2027."We are strengthening care for Albertans struggling with severe addiction or substance use," said Mental Health and Addiction Minister Rick Wilson."These changes help us deliver on our promise to implement compassionate intervention, so that Albertans with the most severe addiction can receive safe, coordinated, and consistent treatment that helps them move toward recovery.".The legislation would also amend the Mental Health Act to improve coordination between health service sectors within approved hospitals, while maintaining patient rights and safeguards.Another component of Bill 39 addresses publicly funded laboratory services.Proposed amendments to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act would maintain no-cost access to publicly funded community laboratory services for insured and physician-referred care.However, private clinics would be responsible for laboratory costs associated with uninsured services.The legislation would also establish additional regulatory oversight of self-insurance arrangements for Albertans who choose to pursue elective medical procedures outside the public health care system.Participating physicians and insurers would face new record-keeping and reporting requirements under the proposed changes.The UCP said the arrangements would remain voluntary and would not change Albertans' access to publicly funded health care."These changes put clear rules and strong safeguards in place for Albertans who choose to pay for elective care through self-insurance arrangements," said Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange."They also strengthen oversight to protect our public health care system, while ensuring Albertans' access to publicly funded care remains unchanged."Additional amendments would update the Public Health Act and repeal outdated provisions to support the transfer of public health inspectors from Alberta Health Services to Primary Care Alberta.The UCP said the broader legislative package is intended to strengthen patient protections, improve accountability and support stability across Alberta's health system.