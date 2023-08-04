The UCP government said on Friday the AgriStability program has reopened for late participation, recognizing wildfires and extremely dry conditions have affected many farmers and ranchers since the April 30 enrolment deadline.
Producers affected can now consider enrolling to manage business risks until Sept. 29.
“Our government has listened to farmers and ranchers who have been impacted by wildfires and drought," Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation RJ Sigurdson said.
"We know they need support options to make it through this growing season. Allowing late participation in AgriStability will enable them to reassess their business risks and make an informed decision about signing up to protect their operations and livelihoods.”
This gives affected producers more time to review and manage the business risks associated with these challenging situations.
The government said AgriStability protects Canadian producers against large declines in farming income due to production loss, increased costs and market conditions. The program is offered through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), which is a shared commitment between federal, provincial and territorial governments.
This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.
Enrolling in AgriStability can provide producers with access to other credit options like the federal Advanced Payments Program, which offers low-cost cash advances.
In Alberta, producers sign up for AgriStability and can access benefits through the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation.
Alberta farmers and ranchers are encouraged to sign up for late participation if they believe they have experienced a significant loss.
Factors such as reduced income, increased expenses or reduced inventory are used to determine a potential benefit.
