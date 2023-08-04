Drought

Farmers need rain now to save crops and feed livestock according to latest crop reports.

 ABGov

The UCP government said on Friday the AgriStability program has reopened for late participation, recognizing wildfires and extremely dry conditions have affected many farmers and ranchers since the April 30 enrolment deadline.

Producers affected can now consider enrolling to manage business risks until Sept. 29.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

