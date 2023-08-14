Lack of snowpack results in water shortage

"Water shortages are common in some areas of Alberta. However, this has been a particularly hot, dry summer," Acting Communications Director Agriculture and Irrigation Jeanna Friedley for the UCP government said.

 Canva

The UCP government said reservoirs were not low in the spring as Alberta had lower snowpack levels this past winter, which resulted in a lower supply of water to farmers.

Recently, the St. Mary River Irrigation District issued a warning to all farmers in southern Alberta.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Strange, my part of Alberta in the Whitecourt area has been receiving rain every single day for 4 or 5 weeks. 2015 was very much the same, a dry spring then 7 weeks of daily rain. Although our new town weather station is on the edge of a parking lot, it doesn't have an air conditioning cooling unit blowing on it like some other places in North America.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.