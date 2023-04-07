The UCP government is spending $4.2 million in additional funding to support victims of sexual violence.
“Sexual assault centres provide essential services such as counselling to those who have experienced sexual violence. Ensuring help is available when someone reaches out is a top priority for Alberta’s government,” the UCP government stated.
“More funding will ensure supports are more readily available for Albertans in need.”
The UCP government will spend $3.8-million to help address the wait-lists at 13 sexual assault centres across Alberta. Another $400,000 will be spent to expand a new service model to provide survivors waiting for services with resources, supports and information to address their individual needs and situation.
“I have spent time meeting with organizations and am glad to see this funding is being used to address the immediate concerns of counselling wait-lists,” said Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for Status of Women.
“It is critical that when somebody reaches out, help is available. Our government’s response to this concern is ensuring sexual assault survivors across the province can get the support they need and deserve.”
Alberta’s network of sexual assault centres provides essential services to children, youth, adults and seniors regardless of gender, including counselling, police and court support, as well as programs to prevent sexual violence in both rural and urban communities across the province.
Since 2021, the UCP government said it expanded government-funded services in Hinton, Edson, Jasper, Yellowhead County and Grande Cache, Wabasca, Smoky Lake and Metis settlements and First Nations.
“This funding is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat sexual assault and promote a culture of healthy relationships built on consent and respect,” the UCP government said.
Approved grants include:
$140,170 to Association of Communities Against Abuse, Stettler
$630,770 to Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse Society, Calgary
$96,170 to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, Red Deer
$52,170 to Dragonfly Counselling and Support Centre, Bonnyville
$23,570 to Hinton Friendship Centre Society, Hinton
$219,370 to Lloydminster Sexual Assault and Information Centre, Lloydminster
$120,370 to Providing Assistance, Counselling, Education (PACE), Grande Prairie
$166,570 to SAFFRON Centre Ltd., Sherwood Park
$1,853,960 to Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton, Edmonton
$96,170 to Sanare Centre (Southeastern Alberta Sexual Assault Response Committee), Medicine Hat
$148,970 to Waypoints Community Services Association, Fort McMurray
$41,170 to University of Alberta Sexual Assault Centre, Edmonton
$210,570 to Lethbridge Family Services, Lethbridge
“I am grateful for the advocacy from every organization that's receiving this funding, as well as the hard work done by the parliamentary secretary, ensuring their voices are heard,” Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said.
“Our province cannot go without these resources, as more individuals are reaching out for help. With ongoing collaboration, I am confident lives will be changed for the better.”
(1) comment
But yet they are ok with trannys in women’s change rooms. Got it!
