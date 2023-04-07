Jeremy Nixon

Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon.

 Photo Credit: Facebook

The UCP government is spending $4.2 million in additional funding to support victims of sexual violence.

“Sexual assault centres provide essential services such as counselling to those who have experienced sexual violence. Ensuring help is available when someone reaches out is a top priority for Alberta’s government,” the UCP government stated.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

But yet they are ok with trannys in women’s change rooms. Got it!

