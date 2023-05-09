Govt holding town hall for people displaced by fire

A firetruck races to the scene of the wildfire in Drayton Valley.

The UCP government will hold a virtual town hall for all fire evacuees on Tuesday night.

"The Government of Alberta is holding a virtual tele-townhall for evacuees this evening to answer questions and connect residents to resources," said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency

