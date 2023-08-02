The UCP government said on Tuesday it will review the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.
"The King’s Bench decision on Ingram v Alberta (CMOH) was a very detailed decision," Alberta Minister of Justice Mickey Amery told the Western Standard in an emailed statement.
"We are reviewing it. As there is a 30-day appeal period, we are not able to comment further."
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said on Tuesday it is pleased with the decision.
JCCF is a legal advocacy organization that defends citizens' fundamental freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Alberta court struck down these lockdown measures because they were effectively issued by Cabinet rather than by the CMOH. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians were the final decision-makers and she merely provided advice and recommendations.
With these health orders being invalidated, JCCF said it is expected Crown prosecutors will need to withdraw charges against Ty Northcott/Northcott Rodeo Inc., Pastor James Coates of Grace Life Church of Edmonton, Pastor Tim Stephens' church, Fairview Baptist Church and others.
The legal advocacy organization said the court’s ruling also confirms that lockdowns did violate Albertans’ fundamental freedoms of conscience, religion, association and peaceful assembly protected in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"In this court action, the Alberta government produced no comprehensive studies, reports or data analyzing lockdown harms. Without any comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, Justice Barbara Romaine nevertheless concluded that lockdowns were justified violations of Charter freedoms because they produced more good than harm," said JCCF.
"Using the slogan 'two weeks to flatten the curve,' the Alberta Government first declared a public health emergency in March of 2020, after which various Charter rights and freedoms were violated during the next two years."
(9) comments
The review should be very simple.
Did anyone vote for Deena Hinshaw?
No, then why did we pretend she was in charge?
Lol, like Trudeau reviewed the Emergency Act? We investigated ourselves and find no wrong. There will be no truth or justice until all involved are out of power. It took 11 years after the War Measures Act was used to reveal that Trudeau used it to punish his political enemies. 11 years, and the reparations came out of Canadian taxpayer wallets, not out of Trudeau's.
If Alberta ever separates, we will need base level fundamental changes to how our government and legal system works, or we will be no better off. No one will face consequences, or pay a penny out of their own pocket, yet.
Perhaps never, the largest most peaceful protest in history resulted in people still in jail 535 days later, or with ludicrous bail conditions, being debanked, having their finances frozen, or a long list of other punishments. Maybe the Canada I grew up in, never existed, and I am just naive. The last 8 years sure as heck haven't improved. Remember the #Coutts4 .
Danielle Smith would be wise to remember why / how she became leader: it was almost entirely based on this issue for Kenney would still be in place if he didn't become an idiot tyrant.
People have been taught to Trust our medical establishment and our Medical Elites. And I do think we have many great Doctors and medical experts in our system. However, the people in charge did not consult anyone. Now as we look back, everyone is waking up to the fact our medical Elites performed poorly. Our Medical Elites just acted like puppets of the WHO, and refused to think. There was no open debate, it was just do what the WHO says. No one looked at what South Dakoda was doing etc. And if any lower level medical expert spoke out, they would be fired. NOW....its time to make the Medical Elite system pay for its corruption!
There needs to be law suits up the wazzoo. We are a laughing stock world wide. Going after relgious leaders is just beyond belief.
It is only prudent for UCP to review the decision. But I sure hope they do not appeal it. Even though it in no way assists in regard to the protection of our constitutional rights, it will help those who are currently being prosecuted like Ty, Pastor Coates, Pastor Tim and others. Yes, there will likely be some liability but truth has a price and a wrong must be righted.
If they repeal it, it will create huge outrage from many of the population. It will place them in the same basket as Kenney's crew.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
