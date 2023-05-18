The UCP government is asking Albertans to restrict recreational activities this upcoming weekend like backcountry camping, mountain biking and even hiking on public land in areas where the fire danger is extreme.
“The situation across the province remains volatile, and the forecasted conditions for this weekend could lead to extreme wildfire behavior,” said Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen.
“And we have a solid plan, working closely with the frontline municipality and first responders to ensure that the right resources are available and in place.”
The fire danger is extreme in northern Alberta with hot, dry conditions expected to persist over the coming days. There is a risk of wildfire throughout the province, with a moderate to high fire danger in the southern Rockies. A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction are in place across the Forest Protection Area.
Voluntary public land restriction
Albertans are asked to restrict recreation activities on public land in northwest Alberta due to wildfire risk. This includes the Edson, Grande Prairie, High Level, Peace River, Slave Lake and Whitecourt forest areas. It also applies to the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area located north of Highway 11.
Outdoor recreation, including activities like backcountry camping, mountain biking and hiking, in these areas is not recommended. Some sites have been directly affected by wildfire while others are at risk due to their proximity to active wildfires and forecasted conditions.
In addition, several provincial parks, provincial recreation areas and campgrounds in areas where the fire danger is high are closed. Campers with reservations in affected areas will receive a refund.
“It's an enormous effort and requires a lot of coordination but all officials are working hard to ensure the right resources are available and on the ground,” Loewen said.
“As we head into the long weekend, we're introducing a number of measures to keep people safe.”
Park closures include:
Young’s Point Provincial Park
Williamson Provincial Park
Smoke Lake Provincial Recreation Area
Saskatoon Island Provincial Park
Winagami Lake Provincial Park
Brazeau Reservoir Provincial Recreation Area
Two Lakes Provincial Park
Iosegun Lake Provincial Recreation Area
Waskahigan River Provincial Recreation Area
Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area
Minnow Lake Provincial Recreation Area
Wolf Lake West Provincial Recreation Area
Several other sites are being closely monitored. More closures may be announced over the coming days. The list of closures will continue to be updated online.
Conservation officers will be increasing patrols to ensure compliance with active wildfire-related restrictions, closures and fire bans. Albertans are reminded to review current restrictions, closures, fire bans and advisories before making plans to visit a provincial park, provincial recreation area or public land use zone over the long weekend.
“Non-compliance with restrictions or fire bans could result in penalties, including fines,” the UCP government stated.
In addition to having more conservation officers patrolling in affected areas, staff will be out educating Albertans and reinforcing public safety measures.
With smoke forecasted for much of the province over the coming days, Albertans should also check the Air Quality Health Index before heading outdoors.
There are currently 92 active wildfires in the Forest Protection Area. Of these, 26 are out of control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.