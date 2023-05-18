Some sites have been directly affected by wildfire
The UCP government is asking Albertans to restrict recreational activities this upcoming weekend like backcountry camping, mountain biking and even hiking on public land in areas where the fire danger is extreme.

“The situation across the province remains volatile, and the forecasted conditions for this weekend could lead to extreme wildfire behavior,” said Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

