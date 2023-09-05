The UCP government said on Tuesday it will spend $27.3 million to support the growth of innovative research in Alberta’s post-secondary institutions.
Alberta is becoming one of the fastest-growing and most innovative tech sectors in North America.
The UCP government said this has led to increased investments in Alberta, job creation and talent retention in this vital sector.
“Alberta’s post-secondary institutions have delivered world-class research in many fields including artificial intelligence, healthcare, energy, agriculture, and so much more," said Nate Glubish, Alberta Minister of Technology and Innovation.
"I am excited for this investment of $27.3 million to build upon that strong foundation of research, innovation and technology commercialization.”
The UCP government said this fund will help these trail-blazing universities lead province-wide strategic initiatives to accelerate research and commercialization in the areas of medical devices, electronic and mobile health, clean energy and space and defence technologies.
The universities of will also partner with eligible post-secondary institutions, such as the University of Lethbridge and Athabasca University, and leading industry partners to capitalize on Alberta’s research excellence and attract investments into the technology sector.
The UCP government said spending made through the Major Innovation Fund drives the implementation of the Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy.
"This strategy will cement Alberta as an internationally recognized technology and investment hub," said government.
I have a real problem in rewarding entities that may bring back mask and vaccine policies at any time. The sad fact is you can be canceled for using your brain or conscience in these institutions. If the best way to use our taxpayer money is through these universities, we are better served saving it or spending it elsewhere.
