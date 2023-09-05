Minister Nate Glubish

Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP government said on Tuesday it will spend $27.3 million to support the growth of innovative research in Alberta’s post-secondary institutions.

Alberta is becoming one of the fastest-growing and most innovative tech sectors in North America.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I have a real problem in rewarding entities that may bring back mask and vaccine policies at any time. The sad fact is you can be canceled for using your brain or conscience in these institutions. If the best way to use our taxpayer money is through these universities, we are better served saving it or spending it elsewhere.

