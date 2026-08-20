Alberta

UCP Grande Prairie-Wapiti constituency president disqualified from nomination race

UCP Grande Prairie-Wapiti constituency president and former nomination candidate Karen Peters.
UCP Grande Prairie-Wapiti constituency president and former nomination candidate Karen Peters. Karen Peters: Facebook
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Abpoli
Grande Prairie
Elections Alberta
Ron Wiebe
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Election 2027
Karen Peters
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Western Standard
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