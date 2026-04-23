Alberta

UCP introduce legislation to adopt permanent Mountain Daylight Time

Minister Dale Nally speaking to reporters.
Minister Dale Nally speaking to reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Dale Nally
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta time change
Alberta Time

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