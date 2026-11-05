Alberta

UCP looking into cabinet minister's alleged 'booze cruise' expense

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally speaking at an "Alberta Whiskey" announcement.
Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally speaking at an "Alberta Whiskey" announcement. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Dale Nally
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta whisky
Finance Minister Jason Nixon