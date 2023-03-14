Alberta mandating body-cams for police

Body-worn cameras are small cameras worn on a law enforcement officer’s chest or head that do not limit mobility to record interactions with the public.

 Western Standard photo

Alberta is taking the lead and will be the first province to mandate all police services equip officers with body-worn cameras.

The UCP said it's taking a step to hold the police in the province more accountable.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Drax
Drax

Smith's police state. She's a commie!

Resolute
Resolute

So what will they do to all the footage collected during their shifts? Another step in the slippery slope of BIG Brother.

northrungrader
northrungrader

That will be a good start. The cameras should belong 100% to the Alberta government and subject to Alberta law first and foremost. No federal policy to hide any footage, period.

fpenner
fpenner

Excellent initiative. Video doesn’t lie unlike a lot of slimy cops.

