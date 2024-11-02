Alberta

UCP members cheer for Alberta becoming own country at AGM

A Spruce Grove-Stony Plain Alberta United Conservative Party member said the province should become its own country at its annual general meeting.
A Spruce Grove-Stony Plain Alberta United Conservative Party member said the province should become its own country at its annual general meeting. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Canadian Government
Ableg
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Sovereignty Act
Ucp Members
Country
Alberta Ucp Agm
Alberta Autonomy
Cheering
Calgary-Hays Alberta United Conservative Party Constituency Association
Cameron Galisky

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news