EDMONTON — UCP cabinet minister Dale Nally dismissed criticism over the spouse of one of his staffers attending a trade mission to Kentucky, insisting that all expenses were handled properly."There is a long-standing tradition in the private sector and all three levels of government that if you want to bring a spouse, a spouse can come, but they pay their own way," Nally told reporters on Monday.The Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction has faced criticism in recent weeks surrounding a 2025 trade mission to Kentucky, which Nally and some of his staff attended while advocating for Alberta whiskey.What began as a "booze cruise" controversy centred on whether Nally paid more than $5,000 for a bourbon distillery tour and expensed the costs as a "taxi service."The situation later evolved after the Alberta NDP released documents showing that Gary Davidson, the husband of Nally's chief of staff, Pam Davidson, attended the trip to Kentucky..The Alberta NDP has expressed concerns about Gary Davidson's attendance and questioned whether his expenses were included in the costs charged to Alberta taxpayers."What reason was the spouse of a staffer in official government photos other than this whole trip was a vacation and booze cruise?" said Gurinder Brar, Alberta NDP Shadow Minister for Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.Nally asserts that Gary Davidson paid his own expenses, as is common practice with other government-related travel. This included airfare and food, but not a hotel room."They're not expected to pick up a piece of the hotel room, but they pay for their personal expenses, and that's what Dr. Davidson did," Nally said. "Again, I can't stress enough: all expenses were expensed and disclosed in conjunction with government policy.".Finance Minister Jason Nixon's office investigated Nally's expense claims shortly after the Alberta NDP flagged potential issues. The review examined the "taxi" services claimed and whether Nally expensed alcohol during the trip, which would violate government policies.Premier Danielle Smith addressed the issue during Question Period on Monday, saying Nally's expenses were in line with government policies."There were only soft drinks in the transportation vehicle," Smith said. "There was no alcohol paid for in the context of that transportation.""And sometimes you have a multi-passenger vehicle that you rent so that you can reduce the cost of transportation. Mr. Speaker, it would have been more expensive for everybody to rent their own car, for everybody to take their own taxis and Ubers. This was the most cost-effective option for the entire mission."