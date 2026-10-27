Alberta

UCP MLA calls for party unity after his constituency association narrowly passes leadership review motion

UCP MLA Scott Cyr posing for his photo on the UCP party website.
UCP MLA Scott Cyr posing for his photo on the UCP party website. UCP party
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Abpoli
Ableg
Scott Cyr
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mitch Sylvestre
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Western Standard
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