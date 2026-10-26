Alberta

UPDATED: UCP MLA resigns effective immediately

Chief Government Whip Shane Getson
Chief Government Whip Shane GetsonIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Abpoli
Ableg
Shane Getson
Alberta Ucp
Lac. Ste. Anne-Parkland
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Western Standard
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