UPDATED: UCP MLA resigns effective immediately

EDMONTON — Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland UCP MLA Shane Getson is resigning from his elected position effective immediately, reportedly for “personal” and “family” reasons.Getson announced his resignation in a statement issued to local news outlets on Monday.The MLA said he can “no longer give the time and attention” he had previously devoted to representing his constituents since being elected in 2019, adding that giving anything less would “diminish” his responsibilities to both his family and constituents. "As I reflected on my time as an MLA and Parliamentary Secretary, it became clear that none of it would have been possible without the support and understanding of my family," wrote Getson in his statement published in Community Voice."They gave up much of their personal time, and at times experienced the effects of political life simply because of who their father was. The same can be said for my wife. Too often, my work found its way into her office and into our home through no fault of her own." .Getson previously served as parliamentary secretary for economic corridors and chief government whip before transitioning to his current role as secretary for economic corridor development.He spoke specifically about work he has helped do on educational reform, skilled trades, seniors' housing and continuing care, intergovernmental relations, standing committees, caucus initiatives, and advisory councils. "When I first entered politics, my goal was simple: help reverse policies that were hurting our economy, our communities, and our key industries," Getson wrote. "To now be recognized as having helped make meaningful changes, and to see some of those ideas become part of the foundation for future progress, is more than this country boy could have imagined.""I have never presented myself as anything other than who I am, where I came from, and the people I represent. I was humbled to see that authenticity open doors internationally and carry the message of Alberta far beyond our borders.".He currently sits on the Standing Committee on Privileges and Elections, the Special Committee on Members’ Services, and the Standing Committee on Families and Communities.Before entering government, Getson spent 15 years in the construction industry. He and his wife have four children."I encourage you to do your part," Getson wrote. "Be involved locally. Be proud of what we have built. Recognize where we have made mistakes and work to improve. Don’t chase the Wackado Woke, DEI, Socialist Easy fix for nothing ideas because of emotions getting ahead of logic. At the same time, keep your ears and minds open. Listen to different perspectives. Encourage healthy debate and respectful conversation.""Our communities, our province, and our country are strongest when people stay engaged and work together, even when they disagree."