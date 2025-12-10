UCP MLAs pass bill banning trans from girls sports, gender surgery for children, pronoun changes

Bill 9, the Protecting Alberta’s Children Statutes Amendment Act, which evoked the notwithstanding clause for the second time this sitting, passed through the final reading at the legislature on Wednesday morning. Bill 9 will amend three legislative acts as the UCP strives to protect youth, support parents, and safeguard female sports. “As a government, we have a responsibility,” said Premier Danielle Smith when the Bill was announced on Nov. 18. “A responsibility to provide clarity, a responsibility to protect all children and youth, and a responsibility to give parents, not institutions or courts, the primary role in life-changing decisions about their children.”.The bill will ban gender reassignment surgeries for anyone under 18 and prohibit puberty blockers or hormone treatments meant for these surgeries from being given to those under 16. Amendments will also require schools to get parental consent before changing a student’s name or pronouns for gender identity reasons. Schools will also need to obtain parent approval before teaching about gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality. Changes under Bill 9 will obligate the governing bodies of amateur competitive sports in Alberta to limit participation in women’s and girls’ sports to individuals born female. “We have heard from families, teachers, athletes, coaches, and young people themselves, and we respect that there are strong feelings on every side of this conversation,” Smith said in November. .Bill 9 invoked the notwithstanding clause, a move Smith’s government has repeatedly stated was meant to keep power in the hands of elected officials, not courts, on an important issue. “This government does not turn to the notwithstanding clause unless the stakes warrant it, and in this case, the stakes could not be higher,” Smith said in November. “This is one of the most consequential actions our government will take during our time in office.” “By invoking it, we're keeping these decisions in the hands of those who are directly accountable to Albertans, and ensuring these protections can move forward without further court delay or uncertainty.”Conversely, the NDP has criticized the move, claiming the Bill exceeds the government’s powers by interfering with the judicial system and harms, rather than helps, families..It took 21 days for Bill 9 to pass through the assembly, as the NDP debated the motion extensively before the UCP eventually moved to limit debate time on the Bill to one hour per reading. Members of the Assembly approved Bill 9 with a 43-34 vote before the Tuesday evening session was adjourned at 2:22 a.m. on Wednesday. The Assembly will resume two sessions on Wednesday, before a Thursday afternoon session is scheduled to cap off the Fall sitting.