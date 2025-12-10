Alberta

UCP MLAs pass bill banning trans from girls sports, gender surgery for children, pronoun changes

The Alberta Legislative Assembly voted to pass Bill 9 on Wednesday morning, as the assembly grinds to finish the Fall sitting.
Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery
Alberta Justice Minister Mickey AmeryCourtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Gender
Pronouns
Ableg
Mickey Amery
Abpol
Notwithstanding Clause
Bill 9
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news