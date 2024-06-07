Alberta

UCP polling lead over NDP cut by half heading into leadership race

Naheed Nenshi
Naheed NenshiWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ucp
Ableg
Polls
Kathleen Ganley
Calgary Naheed Nenshi
Ndp Leader Rachel Notley
abpoliableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Leger poll

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news