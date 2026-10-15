Alberta

UCP president says party will not eject nationalists, but will expect members to accept referendum results

Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGM
Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGMRob Smith: Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Alberta Independence
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Rob Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news