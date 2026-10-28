Alberta

UCP president says Smith will not face leadership review, as fifth constituency association passes motion for one

Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGM
Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGMRob Smith: Facebook
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Ableg
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Banff-Kananaskis Alberta UCP Constituency Association
Rob Smith
Danielle Smith leadership review
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