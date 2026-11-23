EDMONTON — The Alberta government is proposing new restrictions on who can access the province's voters list, alongside tougher penalties for political parties, candidates and individuals who misuse Albertans' personal information.Bill 44, the Justice, Public Safety and Information Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, introduced Monday, would replace temporary restrictions implemented in September and change the rules governing access to Alberta's list of electors, including limiting which registered political parties qualify to receive a copy.The electoral list provides eligible groups and individuals, including registered political parties, with information such as the names, addresses and voter identification numbers of registered Alberta voters, subject to strict limitations on its use.Under the proposed changes, the Chief Electoral Officer could only provide the list to registered political parties that meet at least one of three criteria, including having elected at least one candidate in the most recent provincial election or a byelection.MLA Peter Guthrie's Progressive Tory Party of Alberta would not qualify under this criterion because he was elected as a UCP member before being removed from the caucus..Ex-UCP cabinet minister, Peter Guthrie, appointed Alberta Party leader.The other criteria would allow Elections Alberta to provide a copy of the list to parties that endorsed candidates in at least 50% of electoral divisions during the most recent general election, or that endorse candidates in at least 50% of electoral divisions after an election writ is issued.Parties that do not meet these criteria would still be able to receive a copy of the list, but access would be limited to the electoral divisions where they have endorsed candidates."Political parties should, and need, to have access to information that they legitimately need to participate in our democratic systems," said Justice Minister Mickey Amery."But that doesn't mean that every single political party that fills out a registration form and registers with Elections Alberta should be entitled to the voter access for millions of Albertans."Parties would also be required to pay a $100,000 refundable security deposit before receiving a copy of the list, while individual candidates would have to provide $2,000..Issues surrounding access to Alberta's electoral list came to a head in April, when Elections Alberta discovered that a copy of the voters list provided to the Republican Party of Alberta had been used to create a publicly accessible database by the Alberta independence advocacy group The Centurion Project.Elections Alberta traced the database to the party's copy after identifying fake names deliberately embedded in the list to track its distribution. The database exposed the personal information of millions of Albertans, prompting ongoing investigations by Elections Alberta, Alberta's privacy commissioner, and the RCMP."Look, this is exactly in response to the data breach," Amery said. "I think that for far too long, the ability to keep our voter information safe and intact was done on an honour system for the most part.""For decades, it's been fine, but as you saw in recent months, we saw the data breach. We're very concerned about that, and Bill 44 demonstrates how important we believe it is, on a go-forward basis once again, to protect that voters' list of data."The Alberta NDP previously challenged the UCP's temporary restrictions in court, arguing they undermined the purpose of the voters list, prevented the party from meaningfully contacting voters and limited scrutineers' ability to perform their duties during the October 19 referendum.The court rejected the NDP's challenge on October 9, with the judge finding the government had the authority to implement the temporary measures while it prepared permanent legislative changes..Bill 44 would also increase penalties for unauthorized use of the voters list or failing to adequately protect the personal information it contains. However, the harsher penalties would not apply retroactively to the Centurion Project investigation."Unfortunately, the guidance from our courts simply does not allow, or it frowns upon, the idea of imposing criminal or quasi-criminal sanctions to the types of offenses retroactively," Amery said."As much as I would like to have been able to do that, I think that the advice that we received is that, on a go-forward basis, it would be much more appropriate."Maximum fines for future violations would increase from $100,000 to $1 million, while maximum jail sentences would double from one year to two years. Both penalties could be imposed.Individuals convicted of unauthorized use or failing to protect the information could also face an eight-year disqualification from voting, running for or holding public office.Elections Alberta would gain the authority to withhold the voters list from any political party or individual charged with or under investigation for unauthorized use of the information.Currently, no mechanism allows the Chief Electoral Officer to withhold the list from a registered political party, MLA, or candidate facing such allegations.The proposed amendments would also give the Election Commissioner the authority to order political parties or individuals to notify Albertans if their personal information has been compromised.Parties and individuals could also be held liable for damages resulting from unauthorized disclosure of the list through negligence, recklessness, intentional conduct or other violations of the Election Act..Despite the new restrictions, the bill would also expand access to voting information, allowing eligible registered political parties and candidates to identify which electors have voted by special ballot or during advance voting.Previously, parties could see which electors had voted in advance, but no legislation required parties and candidates to access information about special ballot requests or voting.Special ballot requests in Alberta increased significantly during the Calgary-Shaw byelection in September and the October referendum, after the UCP made the process available to all eligible voters.More than 519,000 special ballots were cast during the referendum, compared with approximately 51,000 during the 2023 provincial election. However, Elections Alberta cautioned that the figures are not directly comparable because access to special ballots was more limited in 2023..Bill 44 also proposes a series of amendments affecting policing, impaired driving enforcement, fatality investigations and government information sharing.Among the proposed changes are amendments to the Fatality Inquiries Act that would give the Chief Medical Examiner greater authority to obtain personal and health information relevant to death investigations.The amendments would also remove the requirement for automatic public fatality inquiries in certain circumstances, allowing inquiries to be held when they would best serve the public interest.Amery said there are currently 180 outstanding fatality inquiries in Alberta, 125 of which were mandatory. He added that the number of inquiries opened annually is double the number completed."What it comes down to, just in the bluntest way possible, is that we can't allow families to be waiting, you know, years, sometimes a decade or more to get an answer to why they lost a loved one," Amery said."And the important thing here is to make sure that the changes that we've made are those that are being recommended by the institutions that are handling these directly.".Other changes would restructure the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service from a Crown corporation into a non-corporate Crown model, bringing the service into the provincial government while retaining its existing legislated protections for operational independence.The bill would amend several other provincial statutes governing police oversight, peace officers, provincial offences and regulatory enforcement.It would also require drivers undergoing roadside impaired driving testing to provide two breath samples at least 15 minutes apart, with the lower result used to determine the outcome. Drivers currently take one test but can request a second.Bill 44 would also expand the Office of Statistics and Information's role, allowing it to securely link and analyze information across government departments and provincial health agencies. The UCP says departments would receive trends, insights and reports, not identifiable personal information.