Alberta

UCP proposes legislation aimed at increasing transparency in schools and childcare

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the use of personal mobile devices and social media in schools.
Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the use of personal mobile devices and social media in schools. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Education
Alberta Schools
Alberta Minister Of Education Demetrios Nicolaides
Alberta Childcare