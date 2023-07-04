Alberta's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Mike Ellis, said it is safe to say that the 2023 wildfires will go down as one of the worst years for wildfires in the province.
On Tuesday, the UCP government approved a $175-million Disaster Recovery Program to help Alberta communities recoup costs related to the wildfire response and recovery.
"There is no doubt it's been an incredible challenge for us all," Ellis said.
"And yet Albertans in Alberta communities have persevered. Albertans from across the province have pitched in helping out their fellow neighbours and donating time and money to provide relief for those that have been impacted."
Ellis said all levels of government have worked together to protect lives and property and help get communities on a path to recovery.
"We can all be proud of these collective efforts and our resiliency in the face of so much adversity and we're going to continue to work closely with you to help recover and make our communities even stronger," he said.
Municipalities and Metis settlements affected by wildfires can now apply for financial support from the UCP government to help with rebuilding and recovery efforts.
Wildfires in May and June burned more than 1.4 million hectares and resulted in about 38,000 Albertans being evacuated from their homes.
Because of the actions of thousands of firefighters from Alberta as well as from across Canada and the world, no lives were lost and most of the wildfires are now under control.
“This year’s wildfire season has had an early and profound impact on Alberta communities, and our hearts go out to all those affected," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
"Our government stands ready and willing to help Alberta communities. We are committed to supporting local authorities and will use the Disaster Recovery Program to provide financial assistance for the extraordinary costs to respond to the wildfires.”
Local authorities in areas affected by the wildfires can now apply for costs incurred responding to the wildfires and repairing related damage.
Eligible expenses that may be covered include volunteer firefighter wages, local authority firefighter and municipal staff overtime costs, mutual aid costs for reception centre accommodation, food and transportation, structural protection costs and infrastructure damaged during the wildfire response.
“We are grateful for the resiliency shown by families, individuals, the firefighters and all Albertans throughout the ongoing wildfires," said Ellis. "This new funding will be critical in helping these impacted communities get back to where they were before this province-wide disaster."
Historically, Alberta has used the Disaster Recovery Program to help communities recover from extraordinary natural disasters, including the 2020 northern Alberta floods, the 2016 Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo wildfires, the 2013 southern Alberta floods, the 2011 Slave Lake wildfires and other smaller disasters.
The UCP government said the Disaster Recovery Program provides financial assistance for uninsurable loss and damage caused by emergencies and disasters, but it is not intended to replace appropriate fire insurance coverage.
As fire insurance is considered readily and reasonably available in Alberta, Disaster Recovery Program financial assistance for the 2023 wildfires is not available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, landlords, agricultural operations, condominium associations and not-for-profit organizations.
First Nations communities are supported directly by Indigenous Services Canada, which provides disaster financial assistance for emergency response and recovery activities.
