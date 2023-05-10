The United Conservative Party is calling for investigation into the Alberta NDP's dealings with provincial union bosses.
On Wednesday, the UCP released a letter it sent to Elections Alberta regarding possible violations of the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act.
The letter questions Rachel Notley and the Alberta New Democratic Party's (NDP) relationship with provincial union bosses, and its ongoing election activity.
"The law is clear affiliated third parties are prohibited from undertaking advertising to benefit the NDP or any other party, but evidence shows this is happening right now in Alberta," said Dustin van Vugt, executive director of the UCP.
"These two union organizations are spending tremendous amounts of money to promote Rachel Notley and the NDP without disclosing their donors, and the leadership of these unions hold dual roles with the unions they work for and the NDP, which we believe is an egregious conflict of interest that violates the law."
The UCP said it's eager to work with Elections Alberta to help with their review and investigation.
A follow up letter was also sent.
"We are concerned no action appears to have been taken by Elections Alberta. The harm being caused by these illegal activities is irreparable and they must be immediately addressed," Van Vugt said.
"We also note the CBC recently published a news article with comments from the Alberta Federation of Labour(AFL) and the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA).
"The comments from AFL President Gil McGowan are particularly alarming. Mr. McGowan suggests the NDP-affiliated AFL is running an ad campaign that it is paying for through 'existing funds.' Put another way, the AFL seeks to run an advertising campaign that benefits Rachel Notley and the Alberta NDP without disclosing the source of the contributions that will pay for it," Van Vugt said.
"This is clearly contrary to the spirit of the law and should be prohibited."
NDP union boss president Gil McGowan verbally attacked ASA peaceful protesters outside of the Alberta Legislature today. @WSOnlineNews @RachelNotley @ABDanielleSmith #AB #Alberta pic.twitter.com/vcfYdt5MHl— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) December 4, 2022
Van Vugt said even if McGowan’s scheme were permitted, the AFL has quite obviously exceeded the $17,388 surplus that was reported in their 2019 election return.
"The Alberta NDP is structured in a different fashion than traditional political parties. Rather than putting the power solely in the hands of individual members, the NDP’s constitution gives disproportionate power to certain unions and their leadership," Van Vugt said in the follow up letter.
"The NDP’s own Constitution uses the same language as the EFCDA — setting out a process for 'affiliation' and requiring the organization or group to undertake to follow the NDP’s Constitution.
Further powers are given to the NDP’s 'Labour Caucus,' a powerful group that's interwoven in the governing structures of the NDP. The Labour Caucus is also afforded the right to submit resolutions directly to a provincial convention, automatic delegate status, the ability to elect two vice presidents to the party’s table officers, one representative of the provincial executive, and five members of the Provincial Council.
"The Alberta Federation of Labour is given further and additional status as well — it is specifically mentioned in the NDP Constitution. The AFL is given four automatic delegate positions and two positions on the NDP’s Provincial Council," Van Vugt said.
"The Alberta NDP has deliberately hidden the nature of the affiliation with these union groups. They have hidden the composition of their provincial executive since Aug. 13, 2022, by removing the information from their website. However, using web-archiving tools, we discovered many union leaders hold executive positions."
CUPE (Alberta)
Van Vugt said like the AFL, CUPE (Alberta) has undertaken an extensive advertising campaign opposing the UCP and supporting Notley and the Alberta NDP.
"They have prepared and published an extensive paid Facebook/Instagram advertising campaign during the election advertising period," Van Vugt said.
"We believe they have also invested in paid advertising on Google-owned platforms like YouTube. CUPE (Alberta) appear to have paid staff preparing and posting content on CUPE (Alberta) social media platforms that is opposed to the UCP and promotes Rachel Notley and the NDP."
Van Vugt said there are further examples of ties between the organizations. Numerous officials appear to hold decision making roles in both CUPE (Alberta) and the NDP:
Rory Gill appears to be an NDP Labour VP while also a member of the AFL provincial executive. Lou Arab appears to be an NDP 2nd VP while also acting as a senior communications staff member for CUPE (Alberta). Elizabeth Tweedale is the NDP Calgary Lougheed CA President and a CUPE, Local 37 committee chair.
"We also have concerns about coordination and collusion between senior members of the Alberta NDP and CUPE (Alberta). It would be a breach of the EFCDA for these individuals to coordinate political activities, which appears to be occurring," Van Vugt said.
"Like the AFL, CUPE (Alberta) has also disclosed no contributions despite its advertising activities. Either CUPE (Alberta) is spending money on advertising from prohibited sources or they are failing to disclose their contributors."
Van Vugt said he believes that given the extensive ties between CUPE (Alberta) and the AFL, "we believe that these entities may have also colluded to exceed third party advertising expense limits during the election advertising period."
Requested Action
Van Vugt said given that the election period has commenced it is imperative Elections Alberta take immediate action.
"We ask that you confirm that Elections Alberta are investigating this matter at your earliest opportunity and that Elections Alberta will demand both the Alberta Federation of Labour and CUPE (Alberta) to immediately cease and desist all advertising activities," Van Vugt said in the letter.
"Please also confirm the Alberta Federation of Labour and CUPE (Alberta) will be immediately required to disclose all advertising contributions they have received to fund their election advertising campaigns."
Finally, in the letter Van Vugt said to Elections Alberta "please confirm the advertising expenses incurred by these NDP-affiliated organizations will count toward the NDP’s expense limit for the election period."
"It is simply unfair the NDP benefit from these third party attacks when they obviously have knowledge of those activities," Van Vugt said.
The NDP still refuses to answer questions from the Western Standard.
Good..out the nonsense these union bosses are trying to pull off...
Full time employees of Elections Alberta are union members. How convenient isn't it? The union boss is openly harassing union members to vote NDP. Lovely combination and of course it's not an election interference no, no
I seem to remember Elections Alberta and the NDP took no time going after the Rebel for a lot less then what the Unions are doing with their constant barrage of pro NDP propaganda being forced on their members.
