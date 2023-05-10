Gil McGowan with finger up to the WS

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan gives the finger to the Western Standard for asking a question.

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The United Conservative Party is calling for investigation into the Alberta NDP's dealings with provincial union bosses.

On Wednesday, the UCP released a letter it sent to Elections Alberta regarding possible violations of the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Good..out the nonsense these union bosses are trying to pull off...

oulananj
oulananj

Full time employees of Elections Alberta are union members. How convenient isn't it? The union boss is openly harassing union members to vote NDP. Lovely combination and of course it's not an election interference no, no

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

I seem to remember Elections Alberta and the NDP took no time going after the Rebel for a lot less then what the Unions are doing with their constant barrage of pro NDP propaganda being forced on their members.

