Morinville-St. Albert UCP candidate Dale Nally said the Alberta NDP's agriculture plan is disastrous for family farms and ranches.
"Rachel Notley and the NDP have nothing to offer family farms and ranches except more of the same failed NDP policies," Nally said.
"They've already promised to bring back their disastrous Bill 6 legislation — which seeks to make it illegal for kids to work on their family farms and ranches, and to mandate all farm workers have to be insured through the Workers Compensation Board, even if less expensive insurance options are available."
Nally said in 2019 the UCP scrapped Bill 6, replacing it with the Farm Freedom and Safety Act, which gave farmers and ranchers the right to choose the insurance that works best for them and created flexibility in employment standards to reflect their unique labour needs.
"The UCP scrapped Bill 6, and so long as we are in government, it will stay scrapped," Nally said.
"We also scrapped the NDP's job-killing carbon tax, and cut the provincial fuel tax for farm fuel, which a re-elected UCP government would extend until the end of 2023."
Nally said the UCP team includes several farmers and ranchers.
"We understand the work they do and we are working to make their industry even stronger," Nally said.
"Farm cash receipts hit a record high, Japan has lifted its ban on Alberta beef, and record investments into irrigation are being made. Family farms and ranches don't want to go back to the NDP's disastrous, failed policies. They want to keep moving forward with the UCP."
