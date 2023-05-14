It should only take you a few steps in Edmonton's Chinatown to figure out there is a serious problem with people who are addicted to drugs.
People slumped over, trash everywhere, and social disorder on every corner.
It should only take you a few steps in Edmonton's Chinatown to figure out there is a serious problem with people who are addicted to drugs.
People slumped over, trash everywhere, and social disorder on every corner.
"Don't expect addicts to keep promises," one resident said as he filled a bag with trash on his sidewalk.
Calgary-Foothills UCP Candidate Jason Luan said the Alberta NDP has neglected and ignored Chinatown and this is the result.
"From 2015 to 2019, the NDP was no friend to Chinatown," Luan said
"They hurt Chinatown with policies that raised taxes, killed jobs, and hollowed-out our inner cities. They also imposed a disproportionate number of drug consumption sites around Edmonton's Chinatown, with little-to-no consultation with the community."
Luan claims the Alberta NDP ignored repeated cries for help from the Chinese community.
"This extreme density of drug consumption sites has led to Chinese businesses and families having to deal with an unreasonable amount of crime and social disorder," Luan said.
"If the NDP ever got back into government, they would surely revert to neglecting and ignoring the wants and needs of Chinatown. They would also pursue policies that would cut funding for the police and flood our streets with taxpayer-funded drugs."
On Sunday morning, Chinatown in Edmonton is full of activity. But not the activity residents hope for as they navigate through zombie like people who stand motionless. Tents line the streets in some areas, as loud screams of profanity echo throughout the business section which have boards on the windows.
This is just a regular day in Chinatown, sounds of people swearing and working can be heard from the makeshift bike shop which sits on the side of the road as the stolen parts of bikes are covered by tarps. Someone nearby is scrapping the bikes, reassembling them, and repainting them for sale.
Bikes are currency for drugs on the streets of Chinatown, as chaos, outdoor camping, and crimes are just outside of residents windows. The views and smells are unimaginable.
"The UCP is working with Chinese communities in Alberta to help make Chinatowns safe and enjoyable again," Luan said.
"We are investing to fight back against crime and disorder, and we are providing grant funding to help Chinese business owners clean up their businesses and storefronts. We are also keeping taxes low, creating jobs, and attracting new investment, which is helping to rejuvenate our inner cities."
Luan said the UCP has visited Chinatown to consult directly with the community about what they want and need.
"We look forward to continuing to deliver for Chinese families and businesses," Luan said.
The Western Standard has reached out to the NDP for comment, but the party has said they won't talk to the WS.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.