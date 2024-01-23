UCP slams feds for appealing War Measures (Emergencies) Act

Alberta's UCP government is hailing a Federal Court ruling declaring Ottawa’s imposition of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act as an unreasonable — and unconstitutional — overreach of government power.In a joint statement Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery said they are “disappointed” that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has indicated the Liberal government will be appealing the decision..“The unnecessary use of the Emergencies Act set a dark and dangerous precedent, and if the federal government will not acknowledge that fact, Alberta will continue to champion the charter rights of Albertans and all Canadians,” it said.“We continue to review the Federal Court’s reasons and will be prepared to intervene in the federal appeal should the government move ahead.”.This court decision reaffirms that regulations under the act violated charter rights to freedom of expression and that the orders infringed upon the rights of Albertans and Canadians, to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.The Liberal government used the law to seize bank accounts of protestors, commandeer tow trucks and make arbitrary arrests to disperse crowds in the nation’s capital during the COVID-19 pandemic.“This is another example of the Federal Court ruling against the federal government’s unconstitutional practices. Whether it’s this court decision or their defeat on plastics or the Impact Assessment Act, it is clear the federal government simply does not understand or respect the Constitution of Canada,” they said.