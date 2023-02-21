The UCP government will spend more than $2 billion in primary health care in Budget 2023.
"I am pleased to be here to announce Budget 2023 would make a historic investment in Alberta's primary care system," said Minister of Health Jason Copping from Calgary Tuesday.
"As you know the government has a vision for the future of our health care system."
That vision is for every Albertan will have access to the medical care they need where and when they need it.
"To help make that vision a reality, the focus of our health care system needs to shift."
Copping admitted if the UCP can spend more time and money on primary care and preventative medicine, the province's health care system can become less dependent on emergency rooms and increase hospital capacity.
"That's why we launched the Modernizing Alberta's Primary Health Care System. The time was right to make this happen. We can see the strain on our health care system for the past two years," Copping said.
"ICU capacity had been maxed out. Emergency rooms have been stretched beyond capacity, more and more Albertans are struggling to find a family doctor and our health care workers have been burning the candle at both ends in an effort to ensure every Albertan receives the care they need."
Copping said the province needed to take a hard look at its current system and make the changes necessary not only to ensure the sustainability of its public health care system, but to improve the health outcomes for everyone in this province.
"We took that opportunity, the right people and resources to the table to make meaningful, lasting change. Now is the time to back up our words with action and resources," Copping said.
"I'm announcing that if passed, budget 2023 would invest over $2 billion this year alone, the highest ever in Alberta's history to improve primary health care. If you look at the next three years, we will have more than $240 million in new funding."
The record level of funding proposed includes $243 million in new funding over three years to strengthen the primary care system throughout the province. As part of this new funding, Budget 2023 would provide $125 million for implementing recommendations from MAPS, $40 million to support PCNs under the AMA agreement and $27 million to PCNs to provide for an expected increase of patients attached to a primary care provider. In addition, $12 million will support IT systems designed to improve the continuity of care across the province.
“The significant budget investment we’re proposing would make a tremendous difference in modernizing and strengthening Alberta’s primary health care system," Copping said.
"I’m excited to move forward on areas that were identified and thank the panel members and everyone who has provided input so far into this very critical work.”
The UCP 2023 budget will be delivered February 28, the first day of the spring legislature sitting.
Okay. I have first hand experience on two topics here;
Covenant Health, smoke all the blue haired land whales stuffed into middle and upper management positions. Zero leadership, zero administration being provided.
IT, IT companies love government contracts/projects. They have no defined scope or budget. IT is a bottomless black hole where "insert above manager name" who do not understand anything about tech throw our money. If they do understand then I suspect a conflict of interest ....
This stood out for me: In addition, $12 million will support IT systems designed to improve the continuity of care across the province.
I would like to know what that is. Specifically.
As long as the solution is about restructuring and not employing more arms and legs with no brain attached into the public service and further increasing the AHS customers (the taxpayers) costs, with no long term improvement to service.
There needs to be increased education about PCN. I have friends and family that work in the PCN and who are also patients of the PCN. From what I see the PCN is much respected by all. PCN was explained to me like this. If you are accepted into the PCN, and their is a waiting list. You visit one place for your medical needs. You visit your family Dr. If this Dr says you need a specialist. The specialist is right there. In addition to normal user fee’s the clinic gets paid a set fee each month for each patients that is accepted into the PCN. So the PCN is better off the more patients they cure, as they get paid for even for healthy people who don’t need their help. The care is excellent because you have a team looking after you. This team is family doctors, dieticians, psychologists, physiotherapists, etc. etc. I will be looking to join a PCN in my area soon.
What is a PCN? The article author seems to like acronym-only writing as well.
Danielle has already fired quite a few problem spenders so hope she gets even more drastic cutting bloated healthcare management.
Substantial bribe for the pharmaceutical dependent slobs whom have never done anything significant to improve their own health - because it [their health] is the government's responsibility of course. Seems like very socialistic idea.
I wonder often why I have to pay for the healthcare of the those who abuse their bodies and for those who take experimental injections that have maimed them?
Good lord, that's insane.
How about fire all the useless mid/top level bureaucrats and AHS-Stasi first.
What is primary health care? Family physicians?
Cue Leatherface with her "American style health care" histrionics.
