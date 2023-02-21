Alberta government's increasing health care workforce

Minister of Health Jason Copping. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP government will spend more than $2 billion in primary health care in Budget 2023.

"I am pleased to be here to announce Budget 2023 would make a historic investment in Alberta's primary care system," said Minister of Health Jason Copping from Calgary Tuesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Okay. I have first hand experience on two topics here;

Covenant Health, smoke all the blue haired land whales stuffed into middle and upper management positions. Zero leadership, zero administration being provided.

IT, IT companies love government contracts/projects. They have no defined scope or budget. IT is a bottomless black hole where "insert above manager name" who do not understand anything about tech throw our money. If they do understand then I suspect a conflict of interest ....

PersonOne
PersonOne

This stood out for me: In addition, $12 million will support IT systems designed to improve the continuity of care across the province.

I would like to know what that is. Specifically.

guest356
guest356

As long as the solution is about restructuring and not employing more arms and legs with no brain attached into the public service and further increasing the AHS customers (the taxpayers) costs, with no long term improvement to service.

Free Canada
Free Canada

There needs to be increased education about PCN. I have friends and family that work in the PCN and who are also patients of the PCN. From what I see the PCN is much respected by all. PCN was explained to me like this. If you are accepted into the PCN, and their is a waiting list. You visit one place for your medical needs. You visit your family Dr. If this Dr says you need a specialist. The specialist is right there. In addition to normal user fee’s the clinic gets paid a set fee each month for each patients that is accepted into the PCN. So the PCN is better off the more patients they cure, as they get paid for even for healthy people who don’t need their help. The care is excellent because you have a team looking after you. This team is family doctors, dieticians, psychologists, physiotherapists, etc. etc. I will be looking to join a PCN in my area soon.

MTDEF
MTDEF

What is a PCN? The article author seems to like acronym-only writing as well.

mcumming
mcumming

Danielle has already fired quite a few problem spenders so hope she gets even more drastic cutting bloated healthcare management.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Substantial bribe for the pharmaceutical dependent slobs whom have never done anything significant to improve their own health - because it [their health] is the government's responsibility of course. Seems like very socialistic idea.

I wonder often why I have to pay for the healthcare of the those who abuse their bodies and for those who take experimental injections that have maimed them?

MTDEF
MTDEF

Good lord, that's insane.

How about fire all the useless mid/top level bureaucrats and AHS-Stasi first.

Goose
Goose

What is primary health care? Family physicians?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Cue Leatherface with her "American style health care" histrionics.

