The UCP says Budget 2023 will spend almost $200 million to expand post-secondary health care programs to train more than 3,400 additional professionals.
The UCP will spend $72 million over three years to create more than 3,400 new seats in post-secondary health care programs across the province and $113 million to add 100 residency training spaces for newly graduated doctors, particularly in rural areas and specialist fields.
“I am excited to announce the creation of more than 3,400 new spaces in health care programs at our universities and colleges," Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said Monday.
"More young Albertans will be able to be trained as doctors and nurses right here in Alberta at our world-class post-secondary institutions.”
In Budget 2023, if passed, the UCP is working to address the health care challenges the province is facing by:
Spending $30 million in health care program expansion to create about 1,800 new seats over the next three years in nursing, health care aide and paramedicine programs.
Spending almost $20 million to create 120 new physician seats at the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta.
Funding will also help increase the number of rural physicians in Alberta in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.
$113 million over three years for medical residency positions to add 100 residency training spaces and fund compensation for academic physicians instructing medical students.
$22 million to upskill internationally educated nurses by creating new bridging programs and expanding seats at existing bridging programs to add 1,500 new spaces.
$14 million over two years for the targeted recruitment of internationally trained nurses from the United States and the United Kingdom.
As part of the health care seat expansion, publicly funded post-secondary institutions will be invited to submit proposals to expand seats in health-related programs. Programs could include registered nurses, health care aides, licensed practical nurses, nursing coordinators and supervisors, paramedical occupations, and other medical technologists and technicians.
The physician expansion is expected to increase the number of physician seats available by 58% over 10 years. Through Budget 2023, Advanced Education is spending more than $2 million in 2023-24 to support 20 new physician seats at the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary. More than $5.8 million will be spent to support 60 new seats by 2024-25, and more than $11.6 million will support a total of 120 seats by 2025-26. Of the 120 new seats, 60 new seats will be added to both the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta.
The physician training expansion spending of $113 million over three years is part of the Academic Medicine and Health Services Program, which ensures physicians affiliated with Alberta’s faculties of medicine are compensated for providing patient care along with their work related to research, innovation, education, administration and leadership.
The funds include support to expand the province’s ability to train more doctors, particularly in regional centres and rural communities, and 30 additional residency positions for international medical graduates who need more training before they can practice in Alberta. Once the seat expansion is fully realized, Alberta will be licensing more than 100 additional physicians annually who will be ready to practice.
In support of internationally educated nurses, the UCP is spending $15 million to create new bridging programs to add 900 new student spaces.
In February, the UCP announced $7.3 million to create more than 600 new seats in existing bridging programs at Mount Royal University, Bow Valley College and NorQuest College.
“Through the Health Workforce Strategy and the many other actions we’re taking, Alberta will build a strong, resilient and sustainable health workforce where its workers are supported to succeed as they provide expert care to improve the lives of Albertans," Alberta Minister of Health Jason Copping said.
(3) comments
Please delete the earlier comment.
Wouldn't it be simpler, easier and cheaper to invite all North-American/European doctors, nurses, scientists and other HC proffesionals who did not participate in the COVID-19 vaccine scam to Alberta?
We'd get the cream of the crop in terms of intellectuals, without the training costs or intellectual the horse manure of the CURRENT vacination proponents.
Wouldn't it be simpler and more cost effective to invite all non- covid
I’m very thankful now that I went into a different professional career other than medicine. After all the BS over the past three years, I now look at general practitioners as nothing more than prescription writing, big pharma drug dealers.
