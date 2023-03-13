Copping

Minister of Health Jason Copping. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP says Budget 2023 will spend almost $200 million to expand post-secondary health care programs to train more than 3,400 additional professionals.

The UCP will spend $72 million over three years to create more than 3,400 new seats in post-secondary health care programs across the province and $113 million to add 100 residency training spaces for newly graduated doctors, particularly in rural areas and specialist fields.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest50
guest50

Please delete the earlier comment.

Wouldn't it be simpler, easier and cheaper to invite all North-American/European doctors, nurses, scientists and other HC proffesionals who did not participate in the COVID-19 vaccine scam to Alberta?

We'd get the cream of the crop in terms of intellectuals, without the training costs or intellectual the horse manure of the CURRENT vacination proponents.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Wouldn't it be simpler and more cost effective to invite all non- covid

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I’m very thankful now that I went into a different professional career other than medicine. After all the BS over the past three years, I now look at general practitioners as nothing more than prescription writing, big pharma drug dealers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.