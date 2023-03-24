UCP hiring additional sheriffs for courthouse security and prisoner transport

Hiring additional sheriffs for courthouse security and prisoner transport will also allow the Alberta Sheriffs to expand prisoner transportation to seven days a week to respond to the needs of police services and federal correctional authorities.

 Western Standard Photo

The UCP government spending to curb social disorder and crime in Alberta continued Friday.

Budget 2023 will increase public safety throughout the province with $27 million to hire more Alberta sheriffs and by providing new tools to fight rural crime.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

guest399
guest399

The UCP fight crime? That's a laugh. Why are they putting billions into building more of those crime-ridden LRT's then? Doing that just increases crime, it does not fight it. Not even close.

Report

