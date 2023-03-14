School bus
The UCP will add 250 bus routes in Alberta to help parents and students with transportation issues.

On Tuesday, Alberta Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange made the announcement Tuesday from Heritage Hills Elementary School in Sherwood Park.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This is basic service that should be shouldered by the taxpayer, everyone benefits from Alberta kids getting educated without constraints. Trim the bureaucracy by about sixty percent (attrition), stop the frivolous and pork barrel spending and we'll have a hundred billion in our trust fund in no time.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

A few hundred MILLION dollars here and there, soon we will talking about real money. No wonder it will take 1.7 MILLION dollars to retire. It's all fine and good to spend like a drunken Trudeau or Notley while we have a surplus, but is there no one in the Legislature who has ever had to work for a living? Right now we appear to be out spending the NDP, what happens when inflation numbers are more truthfully reported and we go into a full blown recession? When we have to cut all these public services?

I guess these billions in spending will justify their upcoming pay raises.

Report Add Reply

