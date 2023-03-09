More than 600 new affordable housing units are on the way for Albertans in need.
The UCP's Affordable Housing Partnership Program is providing $54 million to support 17 projects in nine communities across the province.
The UCP said affordable housing serves a critical purpose to support seniors, women fleeing violence, those living with disabilities, and individuals recovering from addiction and transitioning out of homelessness.
The UCP said it is working to expand affordable housing through its 10-year strategy, Stronger Foundations, which commits to supporting 25,000 additional households.
“Having worked for many years in the non-profit sector, I can remember the excitement felt when an individual experiencing homelessness received a key to their own home," Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said.
"As our government expands affordable housing, more Albertans will have the opportunity to feel the pride that comes with unlocking their own front door.”
In December 2022, the UCP launched the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to build and renovate more affordable housing units across the province. This program partners with local organizations, governments and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve.
“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By working closely with partners, we are creating more than 600 units of affordable housing for those who need it most throughout Alberta," Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said.
"This announcement is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our government’s National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind.”
The first round of funding through this new program will support a range of initiatives, including developing new affordable housing like new seniors lodge units in Spruce Grove. Other projects will convert existing office or hotel space into housing for vulnerable Albertans and enable major renovations to improve existing units.
“Alberta’s seniors spent decades making our communities what they are today. I am pleased to see through funding from the Affordable Housing Partnership Program, seniors in the Spruce Grove-Stony Plain area will have access to the modern, safe and affordable housing they deserve,” MLA for Spruce Grove-Stony Plain Searle Turton said.
Federal funding for Alberta’s Affordable Housing Partnership Program is provided through the National Housing Strategy 10-year bilateral agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta.
Approved projects include:
Calgary Region
- $11.5 million to Horizon Housing Society to build family and community housing in Calgary.
- $4 million to Rocky View Foundation to build seniors apartments in Airdrie.
- $3.9 million to the Calgary Drop In and Rehab Centre to renovate and modernize units for vulnerable Calgarians.
- $3.3 million to Sarcee Meadows Housing Co-operative Ltd. to retrofit and build new seniors housing in Calgary.
- $1.5 million to the City of Calgary to build family and community housing in Calgary.
- $1.4 million to Airdrie Housing Limited to build affordable housing in Airdrie.
- $680,000 to Silvera for Seniors to build seniors apartments in Calgary.
- $227,000 to Westwinds Communities to build family and community housing in Okotoks.
Edmonton Region
- $14.7 million to Meridian Housing Foundation to build seniors lodge units in Spruce Grove.
- $3 million to Catholic Social Services to build housing for women, children and newcomer families in Edmonton.
- $2.3 million to the City of Edmonton to build supportive housing for women and children fleeing family violence in Edmonton.
- $2 million to the Leduc Regional Housing Foundation to build family and community housing in Leduc.
- $900,000 to Right at Home Housing Society to build housing for persons with disabilities, women and children in Edmonton.
- $400,000 to Right at Home Housing Society to build housing for newcomer families and for women and children in Edmonton.
Other areas include:
- $2 million to build housing for women fleeing violence in Cold Lake.
- $1.2 million to Heart River Housing to build seniors apartments in Falher.
- $595,000 to Green Acres Foundation to build seniors apartments in Lethbridge.
The UCP noted funding amounts have been rounded.
The UCP said that the Affordable Housing Partnership Program is part of Alberta’s Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 which is an increase of more than 40%.
The first round of funding closed January 11. The program will reopen for applications this spring.
