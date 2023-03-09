UCP building homes to help the homeless

The UCP said that the Affordable Housing Partnership Program is part of Alberta’s Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 which is an increase of more than 40%.

More than 600 new affordable housing units are on the way for Albertans in need.

The UCP's Affordable Housing Partnership Program is providing $54 million to support 17 projects in nine communities across the province.

