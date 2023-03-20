The UCP's commitment to rural sexual assault support will include training for rural healthcare providers to better support survivors of sexual assault.
The UCP said all survivors deserve support.
Currently, sexual assault survivors in rural Alberta must drive long distances to access the essential care and services they need.
In October 2022, the UCP spent $1 million to support survivors of sexual assault in rural areas. Part of that funding helped Northwestern Polytechnic in Grande Prairie to develop an online course for rural healthcare providers to access specialized training, such as performing forensic evidence collection.
The funding will also cover the full cost of the online course for medical professionals working in rural Alberta.
“We want to ensure as many healthcare providers as possible have access to training to best support survivors of sexual assault when they are most vulnerable, and no matter where they live in the province,” said Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for the Status of Women.
“I am proud that Alberta’s government is committed to supporting all survivors and ensuring the resources and support they deserve are available to them.”
The UCP said by making this essential training available and accessible to rural healthcare providers, it's helping ensure individuals who've been assaulted get the help they need when they need it, regardless of where they live.
“Micro-credentials, like the Rural Sexual Assault Care Expanded program, empower professionals to develop impactful skills, knowledge, and competencies that strengthen healthcare in communities,” said Vanessa Sheane, provost and VP Academic of Northwestern Polytechnic.
“Northwestern Polytechnic is grateful for the opportunity to lead this important training initiative and we look forward to supporting rural healthcare providers across Canada in the coming year.”
The Rural Sexual Assault Care Expanded is an online, micro-credential course that prepares rural healthcare providers to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed care to survivors of recent sexual assault.
It focuses on the role and responsibility of healthcare professionals in assessment, intervention, evidence collection, and court testimony.
The course is open to registered nurses, nurse practitioners, registered midwives, and physicians working in rural Alberta.
Course enrollment is now open at Northwestern Polytechnic College in Grande Prairie and the course will be available beginning April 3.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
