Alberta

UCP stand firm in upholding provincial fuel tax amidst pressure following Ottawa's decision to lift federal levy

Finance Minister Nate Horner and Premier Danielle Smith.
Finance Minister Nate Horner and Premier Danielle Smith. Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
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Abpoli
Nate Horner
Ableg
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta fuel tax

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